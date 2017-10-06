Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women Then Gets Cookout Invites

Global Grind
Leave a comment

So a lovely lady by the name of Liv Upstone on Twitter posted a picture of herself celebrating her curves a couple days ago and now it’s going viral because the girl is woke.

After posting the photo the men quickly came like a dog when you throw them a piece of meat. One Black man was so intrigued he declared he was leaving Black women for Liv Upstone.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Unfortunately for this man, is definitely not getting Liv.

Her reply had us sending cookout invites to which Liv Upstone might be coming over.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bless her heart.

Super Bowl XLIII Pre-Game Show

Everybody Not Woke: Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem

16 photos Launch gallery

Everybody Not Woke: Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem

Continue reading Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women Then Gets Cookout Invites

Everybody Not Woke: Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem

liv upstone , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 51 mins ago
10.06.17
17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened…
 53 mins ago
10.06.17
Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women…
 1 hour ago
10.06.17
Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona…
 1 hour ago
10.06.17
Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 2 hours ago
10.06.17
Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up…
 17 hours ago
10.05.17
Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To…
 18 hours ago
10.05.17
Meet The Woman Who Claims She Has A…
 20 hours ago
10.05.17
powerful flying football with flame trail
Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
photos