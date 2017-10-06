17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened To Kill

After he was exposed for cheating, Young Thug‘s ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae has her mind set on splitting up—but according to Thugger, that’ll only happen over her dead body (receipts above).
Below is Jerrika Karlae, the woman Young Thug is threatening to kill should she decide to date anyone else.
