Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened To Kill

Thugger sent his ex a death threat.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

👀👀 #YoungThug #JerrikaKarlae

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

After he was exposed for cheating, Young Thug‘s ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae has her mind set on splitting up—but according to Thugger, that’ll only happen over her dead body (receipts above).

Below is Jerrika Karlae, the woman Young Thug is threatening to kill should she decide to date anyone else.

The race is to the one that endures to the end 👑🦋 #single

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

she prissy and real 💯

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

when the light just right 🦋💕 Hair by @lyndonlynx

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

Love the skin im in 💕 #blackgirlmagic

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

🚨 They$eeMe

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

I ain't with the hype , I do this in real life 🍭

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

@tsdyshop 💛💚💙💜

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

#pressuremakesdiamonds | You $ee me shinin ❄️

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

finally learned how to focus my camera #ItsLITT 😝

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

Refocus your energy , great things will manifest 💎 📸- @pay_me_in_gold

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

when karlae feels like being sexy 🖤 hair: @arrogant_tae123

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

Issa Virgo 🖤 fellow virgos? U feel me!?

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

❤️

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

imdeada**serious 💋 📸- @whoisglp

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

#Polaroids

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

you wannnna be like me and I love it 💄

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

mixtape dropping soon 🌺 @arrogant_tae123

A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened To Kill

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 51 mins ago
10.06.17
17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened…
 53 mins ago
10.06.17
Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women…
 1 hour ago
10.06.17
Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona…
 1 hour ago
10.06.17
Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 2 hours ago
10.06.17
Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up…
 17 hours ago
10.05.17
Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To…
 18 hours ago
10.05.17
Meet The Woman Who Claims She Has A…
 20 hours ago
10.05.17
powerful flying football with flame trail
Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
Report: This Major Music Fest Could Have Been…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
photos