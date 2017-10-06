17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened To Kill

Global Grind

👀👀 #YoungThug #JerrikaKarlae A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

After he was exposed for cheating, Young Thug‘s ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae has her mind set on splitting up—but according to Thugger, that’ll only happen over her dead body (receipts above).

Below is Jerrika Karlae, the woman Young Thug is threatening to kill should she decide to date anyone else.

The race is to the one that endures to the end 👑🦋 #single A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

she prissy and real 💯 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

when the light just right 🦋💕 Hair by @lyndonlynx A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Love the skin im in 💕 #blackgirlmagic A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

🚨 They$eeMe A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

I ain't with the hype , I do this in real life 🍭 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

@tsdyshop 💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

#pressuremakesdiamonds | You $ee me shinin ❄️ A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

finally learned how to focus my camera #ItsLITT 😝 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Refocus your energy , great things will manifest 💎 📸- @pay_me_in_gold A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

when karlae feels like being sexy 🖤 hair: @arrogant_tae123 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Issa Virgo 🖤 fellow virgos? U feel me!? A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on May 29, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

imdeada**serious 💋 📸- @whoisglp A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on May 29, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

#Polaroids A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on May 21, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

you wannnna be like me and I love it 💄 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on May 12, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

mixtape dropping soon 🌺 @arrogant_tae123 A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

