Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With The Utmost Respect

Former NBA all startried to get off some Instagram jokes at the expense of‘s new dreadlocks, but Lin flipped the script on K-Mart in the nicest way possible.

“I’m confused, puzzled, in shock, disappointed in his teammates and the Nets organization for allowing this foolishness,” typed Martin under a photo of Lin’s mohawked locks.

The Brooklyn Nets guard replied, “It’s all good you don’t have to like my hair and definitely entitled to your opinion… At the end of the day I appreciate that I have dreads and you have Chinese tattoos (because) I think it’s a sign of respect.”

Lin continued, “I think as minorities, the more we appreciate each other’s cultures, the more we influence mainstream society.”

Kill ’em with kindness.

The most righteous positive clap back you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/VSFpxeh8pR — Intellectual Killah (@IAmPhillyC) October 5, 2017

