Tory Lanez Unveils The Title Of His Sophomore Album

His next project is due later this year.

Global Grind
Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall

Source: Jade Bly / Radio One / Jade Bly / Radio One


A new Tory Lanez album is expected to drop later this year and now we know what it’ll be called.

After releasing two songs over the past two weeks—”Skrt Skrt” and “Shooters”—and teasing the first single off his sophomore project, the Toronto artist took to Twitter to officially let us know that he has in fact titled his second studio album, Memories Don’t Die. A little cryptic, but we like it.

For his first single, Tory joined forces with Future on a song called “Real Thing” due October 13. Stay tuned.

this will drop 10/13 also !! .. #MemoriesDontDie

A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on

 

