Lake Highlands High School Student Killed

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Source: CBS 11 Dallas
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
More News:
21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid For Supporting Amber Rose’s SlutWalk
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu Rum
Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]
30 photos Launch gallery
Lil’ Boosie’s The Beat Takeover! [PHOTOS]
1. It’s @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 1 of 30
2. It’s @webbietrill with @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig Ballin Against Diabetes basketball game. #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 2 of 30
3. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontestSource:Instagram 3 of 30
4. With a dunk over @officialboosieig he won the Slam Dunk contest!! #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #slamdunkcontestSource:Instagram 4 of 30
5. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 5 of 30
6. @officialboosieig clowning around with @jazzeradiochica #boosie #ballinagainstdiabetesSource:Instagram 6 of 30
7. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It’s @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayoSource:Instagram 7 of 30
8. The celebrities are out for a good cause! It’s @officialboosieig @six3music @hoodfamegoyayo #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #Dorrough #goyayoSource:Instagram 8 of 30
9. It’s @colonelloud and @jazzeradiochica at @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosie #colonelloudSource:Instagram 9 of 30
10. Team @webbietrill with the dunk by @dc_mckinney Hosted by @jazzeradiochica #ballinagainstdiabetes #boosieSource:Instagram 10 of 30
11. A few more pictures from @officialboosieig #ballinagainstdiabetes basketball game hosted by @jazzeradiochica @six3music @dallasgpm @webbietrill #Dorrough #boosie #diabetesSource:Instagram 11 of 30
12. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 12 of 30
13. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 13 of 30
14. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at?Source:Instagram 14 of 30
15. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 15 of 30
16. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 16 of 30
17. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 17 of 30
18. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 18 of 30
19. Your ONLY #DFW #HipHop station 10 toes down, 7 days a week is LIVE at @gasmonkeydallas for #BoosieBash featuring @youngdolph, @webbietrill and the headliner @officialboosieig! It’s a SOLD OUT event so if you got it, bring it. Otherwise stay tuned to the #BEATIG for the latest updates. It’s #979TheBeat and we ouchea. Where you at? Photo x @ovidmediaSource:Instagram 19 of 30
20. me & @vedaloca had to let them know #youngdolph had arrived! #GasMonkeyLive #WeKruzin #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin @ #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #TickledPinkEP #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRidersSource:Instagram 20 of 30
21. Classic! #webbie #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #yellabeezy #legnamediagroup #TickledPinkEP @vedaloca #TheNightShow #NightRiders21 of 30
22. We might have a #newworldrecod for the #maniquinchallenge #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #yellabeezy #trapboyfreddy #legnamediagroup #TickledPinkEP @vedaloca & I had that place lit!22 of 30
23. The crowd couldn’t wait to see this guy right here #youngdolph #PiscapoEnt #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #webbie #boosiebadazz #yellabeezy #legnamediagroup #TickledPinkEP @vedaloca #TheNightShow #NightRiders23 of 30
24. He’s is on his way to do major things… my man #yellabeezy #youngniggatrapindesigner #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #legnamediagroup @vedaloca #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas24 of 30
25. #boosiebadazz just hit the stage! He’s is on his way to do major things… my man #youngniggatrapindesigner #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #yellabeezy @vedaloca #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas25 of 30
26. You know the words! #trillent #webbie #boosiebadazz #PiscapoEnt #legnamediagroup #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #youngdolph #webbie #yellabeezy @vedaloca #TickledPinkEP #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #DallasSource:Instagram 26 of 30
27. #YoungDolph just hit the stage! #PiscapoEnt #legnamediagroup #TickledPinkEP #webbie #boosiebadazz #yellabeezy #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas @vedaloca27 of 30
28. You know #trillent shows love when they are in the #trippleD. #WeKruziNNNN!!28 of 30
29. Cut it! #GasMonkeyLive #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #boosiebadazz #webbie #yellabeezy #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #DallasSource:Instagram 29 of 30
30. #yellabeezy just hit the stage at #GasMonkeyLive! #WeKruzin #boosiebadazz #youngdolph @vedaloca #PiscapoEnt #TickledPinkEP #WeKruzin at #GasMonkeyLive #979TheBeat #webbie #legnamediagroup #TheNightShow #NightRiders #DFW #Dallas #oakcliffSource:Instagram 30 of 30
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
7 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
1. Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School1 of 7
2. J. Lo2 of 7
3. LaLa Anthony3 of 7
4. Prince Williams4 of 7
5. Tamera Mowry Housley5 of 7
6. June Ambrose6 of 7
7.7 of 7
comments – Add Yours