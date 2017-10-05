Listen to DFW Rapper Myloh Remora Spit For 27-Minutes In New Song!

The Dallas Observer did a great piece on one of Dallas’ greatest unknown lyricists Myloh Remora last week. Myloh’s latest track, “Strictly 4 My Loved Ones” is 27 minutes of straight fire full of bars about pretty much everything…776 bars to be exact! The publication sat down with Myloh and asked him about his start, the Dallas hip-hop scene and what’s next for this artist sure to blow! Check out the interview here and peep the almost half-hour rhyme below! Warning: Explicit Content

