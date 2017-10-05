Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit Show Is Here’

King James is not a fan of teammate Tristian Thompson's new reality TV career.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Last year, reports claimed that LeBron James was “unhappy” about Cavs teammate Tristian Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

King James sees the reality circus as a distraction from his team’s quest for rings, but it doesn’t look like Thompson will be cutting his Kardashian ties anytime soon.

When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew crashed practice Wednesday (October 4), James used his snapchat to make his feelings on the matter clear.

“This shit show is here today,” James said while pointing his camera at the Kardashian shooters.

“Look at the shit show gang, there they go.”

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit Show Is Here’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu…
 4 hours ago
10.05.17
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on…
 5 hours ago
10.05.17
LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit…
 8 hours ago
10.05.17
Lamar Odom Gets A Lot Of Box! Here…
 18 hours ago
10.04.17
Amazon Could Become Your Go-To Spot To Virtually…
 19 hours ago
10.04.17
#StreamList: 20 Amazing Shows To Run Through This…
 21 hours ago
10.04.17
Hottest Tracks From The ‘Black-ish’ Juneteenth Musical Ranked
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talks About His…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools Stephen Colbert On Race
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Kate Winslet Goes Black and She’ll Never Go…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Playboi Carti performs “Magnolia” live on ‘TRL’
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Come Up Season: Get $5 Movie Tickets Every…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Playboi Carti shares Hugh Hefner Tribute
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
photos