LeBron When ‘KUWTK’ Crew Crashed Practice: ‘The Shit Show Is Here’

Last year, reports claimed that LeBron James was “unhappy” about Cavs teammate Tristian Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian.
King James sees the reality circus as a distraction from his team’s quest for rings, but it doesn’t look like Thompson will be cutting his Kardashian ties anytime soon.
When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew crashed practice Wednesday (October 4), James used his snapchat to make his feelings on the matter clear.
“This shit show is here today,” James said while pointing his camera at the Kardashian shooters.
“Look at the shit show gang, there they go.”
