Nicki Minaj Follows Through On Promise To Pay Fans’ Student Loans

An undocumented immigrant who's been working various jobs to pay for his education thanks Barbie for her support.

Back in May, Nicki Minaj told her fans she would help them pay their college debts.

At least one fan so far can confirm that she is a woman of her word.

Pedro Velazquez got a hand paying back the $1,069 he owed to Wilbur Wright College, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Chicago Tribune says:

The money is a “huge help” since Velazquez is an undocumented immigrant, brought by his parents from Mexico to the United States as a 6-year-old. He said he has slowly put himself through school by working various jobs, thanks to the Obama-era initiative known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. President Donald Trump announced last month he was ending the program — which has provided temporary work permits and deportation relief to some 800,000 people who came to the United States as children — and giving Congress six months to act.

Meanwhile, Velazquez is taking biology, philosophy and English classes this semester with the hopes of eventually becoming a physical therapy assistant.

“I didn’t want to be just working and not have an education, which is why my parents I’m sure brought me to this country, for me to get an education,” he said. “I didn’t want to waste the opportunity here, and so I wanted to make a better me.”

