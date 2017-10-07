Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Keyshia Cole's Ex-Husband Filing For Spousal Support Is Disrespectful [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Keyshia Cole‘s estranged husband and baby daddy Booby Gibson has allegedly filed for full custody and spousal support! Fans are shocked and dragging him on social media after news of such a disrespectful legal move has surfaced. Keyshia allowed Booby to stay in her house even after their breakup in order to co-parent, and to help Booby keep himself afloat during tough financial times.

 

So now, for him to turn around and pull something like this? It doesn’t make any sense! Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

