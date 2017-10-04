Murder In Ft. Worth May Be Connected To Case In Arlington

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

CBS 11 reports that a murder took place in Ft. Worth, TX that may be related to another case in Arlington.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Watch Barack Obama Surprise Michelle On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Boosie Badazz & Ray J In A New Musical Stage Play [VIDEO]

Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages