Jay-Z performs “BAM” + “4:44” on ‘SNL’

JAY-Z brought his 4:44 to Saturday Night Live for the 43rd season premiere with host Ryan Gosling. Showing his support for the NFL protest, Hov rocked a Colin Kaepernick jersey and performed Bam” with Damian Marley and “4:44”. #HOV
