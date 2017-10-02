Twitter Reacts To Mariah Carey Talking Las Vegas Shooting In Front Of October Christmas Tree

found herself in a tricky situation this past Sunday. The pop diva went on the show Good Morning Britain to promote her upcoming Christmas mini-tour and of course, in Mariah Carey fashion, she gave us full glamorous diva in front of an October Christmas tree.

At first, the image was released and social media couldn’t deal with Mimi having the tree up when we haven’t even hit December yet.

WTF is Mariah Carey doing with her Christmas Tree up? It’s only the 2nd of October! 🤣🌲 #GMB pic.twitter.com/IeZHUJLfkZ — Joff (@Joffey) October 2, 2017

Calm down @digitalspy. She's Mariah, Queen of Christmas. If @MariahCarey wants a Christmas tree all year round, that's what she'll get. https://t.co/rtI1thYIrB — Hasa (@Hasa81) October 2, 2017

FOR THOSE THAT DON'T KNOW I WILL SAY IT @MariahCarey IS THE QUEEN IF CHRISTMAS SO WHAT IF SHE HAS A TREE IN OCTOBER SHE CAN DO IT 💖 — I Am The Lucid Diva (@mimisparklesLYM) October 2, 2017

However, things got serious when it was revealed that Mariah was questioned on the recent Las Vegas shooting during her interview. Some thought it was inappropriate for Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan to question her on the topic considering the news just broke and well…Mariah Carey is lounging in front of a Christmas tree.

So tasteless breaking the Vegas news to Mariah Carey live on TV, shame on you @gmb — loz (@lawuh) October 2, 2017

#GMB I feel sorry for Mariah, she should have been briefed about the shooting before the interview — Leanne Mager (@Leannemager16) October 2, 2017

How could Mariah Carey or any of her team not know about Las Vegas b4 goin live on @GMB ?? Not fair on her or anyone to be told live on tv! — La (@La_Tag) October 2, 2017

Eventually, Piers came out and said Mariah’s team was briefed on the Las Vegas shooting before she was questioned on-air. He also thought it was appropriate for him to ask the question, considering Mariah had a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas earlier this year.

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas. https://t.co/6sVMSUMvHK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

On Twitter, Mariah eventually reiterated her horror at the Vegas shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

You can watch her full uncomfortable interview with Piers Morgan below.

