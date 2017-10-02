Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On TV

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

 

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Who knew Shannon Sharpe was such a real nigga? My bad. We don’t say the N-word anymore. Who knew Shannon Sharpe was a real G. The former Denver Bronco player and now host of Fox Sport Network’s Undisputed put a black and mild cigar in his mouth on national tv, while boasting about smoking milds and drinking Hennessy. Here’s the clip of him admitting he “be on those Milds and Hen dog.” Shannon we salute you.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On TV

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 12 hours ago
10.02.17
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 13 hours ago
10.02.17
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
 14 hours ago
10.02.17
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 2 days ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 2 days ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 4 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 5 days ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 5 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
photos