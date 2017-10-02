Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On TV

Who knew Shannon Sharpe was such a real nigga? My bad. We don’t say the N-word anymore. Who knew Shannon Sharpe was a real G. The former Denver Bronco player and now host of Fox Sport Network’s Undisputed put a black and mild cigar in his mouth on national tv, while boasting about smoking milds and drinking Hennessy. Here’s the clip of him admitting he “be on those Milds and Hen dog.” Shannon we salute you.
