Watch: The Best And Worst #ForTheD and #ForTheP Challenge Videos

From stars to police officers, here's the good, bad and ugly of the latest viral sensation.

97.9 The Beat Staff
99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


From Erykah Badu to the NYPD, everyone has bars for the P and the D.

Here are our favorites so far:

Erykah Badu and Michael Blackson:

Morris Chestnut:

Issa Rae and Regina Hall:

Keke Palmer and Tyga:

#PressPlay: #KekePalmer & #Tyga take on the #ForTheDChallenge #ForThePChallenge 😩😩💃🏽

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Jess Hilarious:

Nigeria’s best:

Atlanta’s best:

Atl bars 🔥🔥#gikgod #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #worldstar #forthatpussychallenge vs #forthatdickchallenge

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

Lil Ronny:

The good guy version:

#ForThePChallenge 😊I'm such a Good Guy 😊lmao

A post shared by FreeMind Prod, CEO (@melvingregg) on

NYPD really hit the Milly Rock:

Not the kids!:

DC Young Fly:

Mo3 Badazz:

#forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

In the dorm #ForTheD:

Seriously?:

Its getting outta hand now #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

She really killed it:

Watch his face:

Auntie Facebook version:

Hey Gabby:

Too much:

Keep coming back for it:

Girls keep coming back #forthatdickchallenge #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

HA!:

O.G. For the P:

TF?:

Wtf? #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

Granny #ForTheD:

Wowww:

Justina Valentine:

These ladies crushed it.

These girls coming hard now!! #forthatdickchallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo

A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on

Lala is hilarious:

She ain’t playing:

Cardi B:

Dude hit the Trey Songz yelp:

She went left:

21 Savage:

His face though:

photos