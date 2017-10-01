Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

#BigBallerStatus: Line To Meet LaVar Ball Stretches Out Of The Gym

Looks like a good sign for Big Baller Brand.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 NBA Draft

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty


Lavar Ball signed an autograph deal in June and he often carries the show at Big Baller Brand events when his sons Lonzo, Gelo and Melo are busy doing work on the court. But who imagined he would be drawing lines that stretch out of the arena?

With Lonzo’s rookie year on the Lakers and Gelo’s freshman season at UCLA starting this month, expect to see and hear a lot from the eldest Ball in the near future.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BigBallerStatus: Line To Meet LaVar Ball Stretches Out Of The Gym

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 2 hours ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 3 hours ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 23 hours ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 1 day ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 2 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 3 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 4 days ago
09.27.17
photos