Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The industry celebrities are making their move. Many celebrities are putting forth efforts to help with natural disaster relief. While there are some straight donating money there have been other ways that are contributing to the restoration of the areas affected by hurricanes and earthquakes. It seems as though these natural disasters, albeit causing destruction have brought forth the best of humanity.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Whilst appearing on The Late Show, Nick Kroll called out celebrities to post throwback pictures. Then host of the show, Stephen Colbert decided he would donate money through his Americone Dream Fund for every celebrity that posted a throwback picture using the hashtags #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief. It was decided that for every post there would be an one thousand dollar donation that Nick Kroll said he would match.

According to Colbert he will be determining who count as a celebrity. We know so far that Jimmy Fallon, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Ryan Seacrest, The Beatles, as well as others have shared their awkward adolescent photos. The pictures are definitely worth checking out if you are interested. These series of donations are going to be helpful to the island of Puerto Rico.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: