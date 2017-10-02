NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says Players Must Stand For The National Anthem

According to a memo obtained by the Associated Press, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that players and coaches will be expected to stand for the national anthem before games.

The memo, distributed by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, suggested all NBA teams “demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community.”

Instead of kneeling, Silver suggests, a proper way for teams to demonstrate would be featuring a pre-game video of players or community leaders speaking about important issues and snapshots of community events. “Many of our players have spoken out already about their plan to stand for the anthem,” Silver said in a statement. “And I think they understand how divisive an issue it is in our society right now.”

Silver did not give any details on what would happen if a player were to kneel for the National Anthem, saying “If that were to happen, we’ll deal with it when it happens.”

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty