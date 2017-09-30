Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a Very Lucrative Deal With Hugh Hefner

As the world remember the latecelebrities from all genres have come forward to tribute the Playboy publisher.recently took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message about Hefner and also reveal some exclusive tea about an offer he made that she regrets not accepting.

“This is one man that I thought would live forever,” she wrote in the caption. “Ugh I’m so broken-hearted that I didn’t get to spend more time with him…Hugh believed in my beauty more than myself, he always put me on a pedestal. If you got to know him it was a pleasure and honor. He was such a great wonderful spirit and so much fun!”

According to the rapper, Hefner once made her a hefty offer that she regrets not taking to this day. “I remember turning down a non-disclosed 7 figure offer from Hugh and till this day I regret it, not because of the money, but because it would have been an honor to be a part of this beautiful mans archive and historic catalog,” she adds

Although Kim deeply regrets not being able to work with Hef, she says their bond and memories will live on forever. “Every time I saw you, even after the fact that we didn’t get to make history 2gether, our love for each other always remained the same. I Love You to the heavens Hugh and I will miss you dearly.”

Check out her heartfelt message below:

Playboy Magazine announced on September 27th that Hugh Hefner passed away at age 91. Sources revealed that he will be buried next to Hollywood Icon and Playboy’s first cover girl Marilyn Monroe.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagam

