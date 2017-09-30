Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The Breakfast Club,’ ‘L&HH’

has always been a wild boy. But according to his new interview with Complex’s Everyday Struggle on Thursday (September 28), he seems to have upgraded to a grown man mindset.

Ray responded calmly to Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks’ questions about his infamous “money team” interview on The Breakfast Club back in 2011, taking full responsibility for his actions and admitting that he spent months “under a rock” out of embarassment.

When asked what caused him to call in to threaten Fabolous, he simply said: “I was tweaking… I was moving the wrong may and I made a mistake. It was Vegas. It’s like Hangover 4.‘

Ray also expressed regret about his behavior on the first two seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, but said he has no plans to leave the show now that he’s happily married and above the drama.

He said: “It was just uncalled for. Certain things I did, I was just ashamed of myself. It was good to watch it back, cause I was like, ‘Wow, that does not look good.’ It’s not cool. And it helped me kind of curve that uncool savagery.”

When asked how long he will keep doing the show, he said, “However long VH1 want me, I’m on auto pilot… I got my tech company. (That’s) what’s the most imporatant. The tech is so brand new and fresh. I got shit that’s coming out that people won’t understand for another five years.”

Here’s more about his tech start-up, Raytroniks.

Watch the full interview for Ray’s thoughts on friend Chris Brown’s ups and downs – “I think he’s one of the most hardest-working people in the business and that outweighs everything besides family” – as well as why he’s completely over any perceived beef with Kanye West (“no more diss songs.”)

Ray also revealed that the secret to how he’s been staying out of trouble: By turning down the “checks for the fuckery.”

“Fuck that money,” Ray said of his past life in the fast lane, though, he did admit that it was hard to walk away from.

Still, he insists he’s completely faithful to his new wife, Princess, and is “ready to move to the next phase in life.”

In Ray’s own words: “At some point I had to switch it up. I couldn’t keep going. I just changed cause it was time. It was no time to keep digging myself into a whole that had no exit on the other side.”

