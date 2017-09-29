Music
#Listen: DJ Drama Hosts 2FourHrs New Mixtape #12AMInAtlanta

The mixtape OG stamps his approval on the rapper-slash-singer's extra catchy sound.

10 years ago, DJ Drama was providing a platform for some of Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne’s most legendary work.

Now, he’s passing his wisdom on to today’s rising stars, including Lil Uzi Vert and 2FourHrs.

2Fourhrs’ new tape “12AM In Atlanta” features beats from HitBoy and an appearance from “Uber Everywhere” star MadeinTYO.

2Four’s last single, “What You Like” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa is still racking up streams on Spotify and YouTube as we speak.

