WorldPremiere: MobSquad Nard Flexes Hard In ‘All Traps Closed’ Music Video

Florida’shas been grinding in the studio and on the road all through 2017 and its paid off with coverage from Fader, Noisey and XXL.

In his new video “All Traps Closed,” Nard gives a look into his everyday grind with the help of director David G.

So far, Nard’s already worked with 21 Savage, Starlito and Boosie Badazz. Next, the Jacksonville MC is set to drop his new album, Nardo DaVinci, on October 13.

He spits on “All Traps Closed”: “I put my heart in this shit/They wanna see me fall, but I’m too smart in this shit/I been grinding since a little one, I got scars in this shit.”

You can catch Nard performing live at Atlanta’s A3C festival next Thursday (October 5) at The Mammal Gallery and pre-order Nardo DaVinci now on iTunes.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: