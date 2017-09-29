Music
Marty Grimes “Sike” Feat. G-Eazy & P-Lo (New Music)

Marty Grimes joins forces with G-Eazy and P-Lo.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Marty Grimes

Today, upcoming artist Marty Grimes released the first single off his forthcoming Cold Pizza EP.

“Sike,” a playful up-tempo record, features Cali rappers G-Eazy and P-Lo at their silliest. Marty said of the fun collaborative effort, “‘Sike’ is one of those records you can bounce to, have a good time, and act a fool with. Everything came together organically. As soon as Kuya played the beat I knew we had one. P-Lo walked in as I was recording and G [Eazy] decided to hop on it as soon as he heard it.”

Marty has shared concert bills with the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, and more. Listen to “Sike” below, let us know what you think, and watch out for Cold Pizza due October 13.

photos