Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac Chyna Is Slated To Join

‘s annual SlutWalk is on its way and some major faces will make an appearance. One revenge porn victim in particular will join her BFF in the march.

That’s right, Blac Chyna is ready to put on her heels (or whatever you would put on at such an event) to march against slut shaming and to speak out against revenge porn. According to TMZ, Chyna is expected to say a few words about what she went through with Rob Kardashian when he posted nude photos of her on social media back in July.

Chyna’s new go-to lawyer Lisa Bloom is also expected to participate in the walk. Social media is already anticipating the event set for Sunday, October 1 in Downtown L.A.

Slut Walk in 4 days! pic.twitter.com/yl1q9DsTHU — QueenJustBrittany (@QUEENJUSTBRITT) September 29, 2017

If youre a sexworker going to slut walk let me know! I want to go.. but not alone >_< — 💎Bunni Buns💎 (@Fluffybunnibuns) September 28, 2017

Just saw a girl literally practicing her slut walk on the treadmill — 🚀🥀🖤 (@YeahImTasi) September 19, 2017

I am going to go to #slutwalk this year to talk about ending rape culture. As a stripper and a sex worker…the idea of females being a treated a certain way because of the way they dress or act is CRAZY and isn't right. Come out with me and stand up for your rights ladies ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #freakjawn #philly A post shared by FreakJawn (@freakjawndotcom) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Of course, there were also folks who had something extra to say or were just plain confused.

So who’s attending the slut walk on Sunday, even though it’s part of your daily routine — 🇦🇸MA'ATOA® 🇺🇸 (@sAMOAn_KinG) September 27, 2017

I don't get the slut walk at all — Skatan (@chiefingblunts1) September 29, 2017

We’ll wait to hear what Chyna has to say on Sunday. It should be an interesting walk!

