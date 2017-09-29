Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac Chyna Is Slated To Join

The event is sure to have some quotable moments.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Amber Rose

Source: Splash / Splash News


Amber Rose‘s annual SlutWalk is on its way and some major faces will make an appearance. One revenge porn victim in particular will join her BFF in the march.

That’s right, Blac Chyna is ready to put on her heels (or whatever you would put on at such an event) to march against slut shaming and to speak out against revenge porn. According to TMZ, Chyna is expected to say a few words about what she went through with Rob Kardashian when he posted nude photos of her on social media back in July.

Chyna’s new go-to lawyer Lisa Bloom is also expected to participate in the walk. Social media is already anticipating the event set for Sunday, October 1 in Downtown L.A.

 

Of course, there were also folks who had something extra to say or were just plain confused.

We’ll wait to hear what Chyna has to say on Sunday. It should be an interesting walk!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac Chyna Is Slated To Join

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 5 hours ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 6 hours ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 15 hours ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 2 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 3 days ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 4 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 4 days ago
09.25.17
photos