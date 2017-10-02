Family Demands Answers After Black Mother Killed While Housesitting

Bruce C.T. Wright

A Black woman who was murdered while housesitting for a friend in southern New Jersey last week was remembered fondly by family and friends during a vigil held Thursday night. Shawneeq Carter was found dead by her five-year-old son after she was apparently beaten to death in a Woodbury home on Friday, NJ,.com reported

“She was a loving person, a beautiful spirit,” Carter’s cousin Forest Cooper said during the vigil. “She was just an upbeat person who was full of life.”

" Sweet, strong willed, with a sense of humor." Family remember Shawneeq Carter,26, found dead in Woodbury home. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/FsZiXBxj6g — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) September 27, 2017

Shawneeq Carter was found dead inside a Woodbury,NJ home

Investigators asked anyone with info to call Detective Warren Rivell @ 856-384-5625 pic.twitter.com/WTgYIhNRJ3 — Rogue Princess (@montrezniles) September 28, 2017

Details surrounding the killing in the suburban Philadelphia town were scarce, with police keeping its investigation under wraps and offering little information aside from the cause of death, officially listed as blunt force trauma, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. A week after the body of Carter, 26, was found, police still had not named a suspect or a motive.

Woman house sitting discovered murdered inside Woodbury home, identified as Shawneeq Carter. Gloucester Co Prosecutor investigating @6abc pic.twitter.com/LNPE9VjR3u — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 26, 2017

Neighbors living near the house where Carter was found dead said they were scared, but police said there is no indication of future “danger to the community.”

The search for a killer continues in Gloucester County this a.m. Who killed house-sitter Shawneeq Carter? @NBCPhiladelphia — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) September 27, 2017

The death has left Carter’s son emotionally shaken and reportedly experiencing suicidal thoughts so he can be reunited with his mother.

“He’s traumatized. He keeps asking where his mom his,”Golden Ike, Carter’s best friend since they were kids, told NJ.com at Thursday nights vigil. “Nobody knows what to tell him.”

"He's telling me pop pop I want to die so I can see mom."- Sean Carter says his grandson is traumatized by Shawneeq's murder @6abc pic.twitter.com/GTEEPGOGKo — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 27, 2017

Carter’s killing bore slight similarities to that of another young Black woman who was found dead earlier this month. The frozen body of teenager Kenneka Jenkins was found in a walk-in storage freezer in a suburban Chicago hotel during the early hours of Sept. 9. Each death has became high profile, could not be explained immediately and didn’t have a prime suspect or a motive.

There was another similarity that is routinely found when investigating the deaths of Black people: Family and friends of both women have not been given any substantial answers since the women were killed.

“She was just a great person and she didn’t deserve this,” Carter’s friend Ike said. “She was amazing. I want to know who did this to her. I want to know who did this to my friend.”

SEE ALSO:

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Announces Funeral Date

Kenneka Jenkins And 5 Times The FBI Investigated Missing White Women