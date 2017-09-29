DFW
Home > DFW

Frisco Students Deciding Not To Stand For National Anthem

farlinave
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Change may be coming as people from all walks of life are deciding to come together for a common cause–that racism be abolished and that the rights of African Americans be respected just like any other citizen. Most people are following after Colin Kaepernick who kicked off the kneeling protest movement by deciding not to stand for the National Anthem and speaking out publicly about the issues that most Americans would rather ignore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now thousands are starting to follow suit and day by people are at least having to face the fact that a very real problem still exists. It’s gaining so much traction that even Pres. Donald Trump decided to throw in his two cents–which only caused more people to not stand for the National Anthem.

Local high school football students at Frisco ISD decided to join the movement which is a good thing. The more people that become conscious and are doing things that raise awarerness about the racism and white supremacy in America, the closer we get to assessing and fixing the problem. Coaches were told that there would not be any repercussions for their form of protest–and there shouldn’t be. Power to the people.

MORE NEWS:

Fat Joe And Tidal Are Flying Aid To Puerto Rico – Here’s How You Can Pitch In

WTF: China Installs 20 Million Street Cameras That Can Track Faces, License Plates

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Frisco Students Deciding Not To Stand For National Anthem

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

Frisco , Kneeling protest

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 6 hours ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 19 hours ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 4 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 4 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 4 days ago
09.25.17
photos