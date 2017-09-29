Music
#RememberTheTime Usher And Chris Tucker Surprised MJ On Stage?

Michael didn't missed a beat.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Usher performs at Mawazine International Music Festival

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


It’s impossible to upstage the King of Pop. But Usher and Chris Tucker probably knew that already when they surprised Michael Jackson at his 30th anniversary special in 2001.

Mike clearly didn’t mind them crashing his new jam “Rock My World,” but it’s still hard to say whose MJ impression is better, Usher’s or Chris’.

Check out the whole performance below.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

