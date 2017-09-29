RememberTheTime Usher And Chris Tucker Surprised MJ On Stage?

It’s impossible to upstage the King of Pop. Butandprobably knew that already when they surprisedat his 30th anniversary special in 2001.

Mike clearly didn’t mind them crashing his new jam “Rock My World,” but it’s still hard to say whose MJ impression is better, Usher’s or Chris’.

Usher & Chris Tucker surprising Michael Jackson on stage is the most iconic thing ever pic.twitter.com/NuKfjdKuyC — WSHH DAILY (@WSHHDAILYMUSIC) September 26, 2017

Check out the whole performance below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: