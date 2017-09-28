National News
Black Mother: Someone Threw Fried Chicken Through My Window

A Black woman is going viral after claiming someone threw fried chicken through her window while she was driving.

A Black Woman is outraged after someone allegedly threw chicken at her while she was driving. Alexis Newsome was driving when a piece of fried chicken came flying through her window. “Had I been two seconds slower and accelerating, they would have nailed me in the face,” she said in a video going viral on social media.

Newsome was reportedly headed east on Manchester Road when the driver of a red pick up truck allegedly hurled the food her way.

“This implies so much negative connotation. Now I have to be upset in front of my child and have to explain why mommy is upset. I don’t want to have to explain this to my five-year-old,” she said.

Newsome’s video has prompted mixed responses from social media commentators who commented on her emotional reaction.

According to the River Front Times, Manchester Police are investigating the incident. “We are checking with restaurants in the area in hopes there may be video surveillance which could prove useful,” Manchester Police Sgt. Ed Skaggs said in an email to RFT. “At this time we don’t have much to go on.”

RELATED STORIES:

Former NFL Player Who Doesn’t ‘Like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word

Police Threaten To Blow Michael Bennett’s ‘F-cking Head Off’ In Horrible Racist Account

