Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black And Brown People’s Lives

They're crucial to folks taking on the world.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Beautiful lady in her weekend

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty


Let’s face it, if you’re the only Black or Brown person in a room full of well…the non-melinated, life can be tough. From the work place, to school, the various micro aggressions and lack of understanding can be draining. Add in the constant news of Black and Brown people being attacked or surveilled and you’ve got a recipe for anxiety.

Even social media sites like Facebook or Twitter can be a little too public for your honest feelings. Providing a space where you and a select group of people can relax and unload is crucial in this day and age. In this instance, group texts and apps like GroupMe, WhatsApp, and Slack can provide refuge.

Writer Aaron Edwards of TheOutline.com brought attention to how these modes of communication are crucial to Black and Brown folks. “Group chats are the trenches where I recharge while escaping to the bathroom on a bad “I’ve-actually-never-gone-out-with-a-black-guy” Tinder date (congratulations?) or after a stranger tries to pick at my hair without an invitation (Solange released a whole damn song about this in 2016 and y’all are still out here),” said Edwards. “Sometimes I get ignored (“hehe” a.k.a. “everyone in the chat already saw that tweet, please carry on”). Sometimes I get put on playful blast. Other times, they’re just a mundane refuge.”

Some of Aaron’s friend also chimed in on the life-saving attributes of the group chat. “They’re so important to me, especially as someone with anxiety,” said Tracy Clayton of Another Round podcast.  “It takes a lot of energy to interact with people, even people that you like and love, but sometimes you get lonely, too. This way a bunch of my favorite people are in one place and always there for me.”

You can check out the other ways folks thrive off group chats, including one perspective from A Black TV professional in the U.K., over at TheOutline.com.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black And Brown People’s Lives

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 5 hours ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 10 hours ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 11 hours ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 14 hours ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 2 days ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 4 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 4 days ago
09.24.17
photos