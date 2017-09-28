Did Tinted Windows Lead To The Arrest Of Young Thug?

Rapper Young Thug was arrested Brookhaven, Georgia on Sept. 24th for receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of a schedule II controlled substance determined to be cocaine. According to authorities the rapper was pulled over in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Maybach because of the tints on his windows.
When police approached the vehicle they said to have smell a strong odor of marijuana and began to search the vehicle. Once searched, officers found several items of narcotics and pills, including two ounces of marijuana, some liquid codeine as well as two firearms and $50,000 in cash.
