YEEZY Designer Salehe Bembury Is Taking His Talents To Versace

Yeezy’s gotta be a proud O.G. right about now.
Kanye West‘s protegê Salehe Bembury just leveled up after showcasing his skills in YEEZY seasons three and four.
Versace is hoping the former Cole Haan shoe specialist can boost the luxury brand’s stock among millennials. Like many other high-end designer labels, Versace has had trouble staying relevant in the Internet age.
