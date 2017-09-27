Style & Fashion
YEEZY Designer Salehe Bembury Is Taking His Talents To Versace

Kanye West's protege will oversee sneaker design for the legendary brand.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Yeezy’s gotta be a proud O.G. right about now.

Kanye West‘s protegê Salehe Bembury just leveled up after showcasing his skills in YEEZY seasons three and four.

Versace is hoping the former Cole Haan shoe specialist can boost the luxury brand’s stock among millennials. Like many other high-end designer labels, Versace has had trouble staying relevant in the Internet age.

