Is Trump Trying To Start A War With N. Korea From Twitter?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Do you think Donald Trump is trying to start a war with North Korea from Twitter? The President has to keep in mind that everyone doesn’t share his sense of humor.
Take the poll below:
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
11 photos Launch gallery
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
1. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Receives Popstar Rihanna At The Elysee Palace1 of 11
2. Rihanna at the Elysee Palace2 of 11
3. First Lady of France Brigitte Macron and Rihanna3 of 11
4. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron escorts Rihanna inside Elysee Palace4 of 11
5. French President Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna5 of 11
6. Rihanna with French press6 of 11
7. Rihanna Receives a Humanitarian Award from Harvard University7 of 11
8. Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The Year8 of 11
9. Rihanna Is Good With Kids9 of 11
10. She Shows All Kids Love10 of 11
11. Rihanna Plays With Ashad Khaled11 of 11
comments – Add Yours