Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

Did Scrappy and Bambi run away and get hitched?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

All White Dusse Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Lil Scrappy and his lady love Bambi have reportedly tied the knot!

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple, who have gone through more breakups and makeups than we can count have decided to make it official! According to The Jasmine Brand, the Bambi and Scrappy eloped a few weeks ago because they wanted a moment that was just for them.

“They wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public. They’re so in love. It’s really just about them and nobody else.”

Supposedly, Momma Dee was the only one who knew they jumped the broom until this weekend, when they told their loved ones the good news.

Neither Bambi nor Scrappy have confirmed the reports at this time. However, both Bambi and Scrappy seem to be rocking the appropriate bands on the left ring fingers in their posts on Instagram.

It’s possible that fans may simply have to wait until the next season of LHHATL to find out if the reports are true.

RELATED STORIES:

Momma Dee Scolds Lil Scrappy Over Offensive Transgender Comments + LHHATL Season 5 Teaser

Lil Scrappy Causes A Ruckus On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Reunion [VIDEO]

‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’: Is Lil Scrappy Engaged Again?!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 11 hours ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 12 hours ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 19 hours ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 1 day ago
09.24.17
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief…
 1 day ago
09.24.17
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Did T.I. & Tiny Call Off Their Divorce?
 3 days ago
09.22.17
This Love & Hip Hop Star May Turn…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Beyoncé’s Team Strikes Again At ‘Formation’ Lawsuit Involving…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Here’s What Dave Chappelle Has To Say About…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
33rd Annual UNCF An Evening Of Stars - Show
Exclusive: Musiq Soulchild Talks New App, The Current…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
OMG: An Employee At The Kardashian’s DASH Store…
 4 days ago
09.21.17
Jhene Aiko Visits Music Choice's 'You & A'
Jhené Aiko Releases New Short Film ‘Trip’
 4 days ago
09.21.17
Guy Claiming He Had Sex With Usher Said…
 4 days ago
09.21.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert…
 4 days ago
09.21.17
photos