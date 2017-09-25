Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Finally Hits #1 On Billboard Charts

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B did it. She finally took the #1 spot with ‘Bodak Yellow’ taking the lead over Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

.@iamcardib's "Bodak Yellow" is officially the No. 1 song in the country https://t.co/NH3p3VSFvn pic.twitter.com/rLOQGIyis2 — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 25, 2017

Congrats Cardi B.