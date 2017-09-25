News & Gossip
Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Finally Hits #1 On Billboard Charts

Cardi B did it. She finally took the #1 spot with ‘Bodak Yellow’  taking the lead over Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Congrats Cardi B.

photos