It Took For Donald Trump To Wild Out On Twitter For The NFL To Speak Up

farlinave
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump was up to his usual shenanigans on Twitter, particularly going in on the NFL, it’s players, and why he feels everyone should stand for the National Anthem.

 

Of course he’s entitled to his opinion, but as usual–he’s missing the point. The players are only trying to invoke change by challenging a racist country, that cares more about it’s National Anthem, than it does it’s non-white citizens.

photos