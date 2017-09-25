Offset (Of The Migos) Speaks On The Hip Hop Police

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Rapper Offset, of the Migos, talks with TMZ about the Hip Hop police and also on his girlfriend, Cardi B, and her run in with the NYPD.

Get the full story here

