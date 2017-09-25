DJ Kayotik
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge

Jay Z In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

JAY-Z visited the Live Lounge while in London for the V Festival, Hov spoke with Clara Amfo on his career, Songwriters Hall of Fame, social media, Donald Trump and more. Below, check out his performance of “Family Feud” and “Numb/Encore”.

jay-z

photos