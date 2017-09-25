Hollywood Zay
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley

hollywoodzay
Charles Bradley &amp; The Manahan Street Band (Vienna Jazz 2011)Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Recently one of entertainment’s own has passed away. On Saturday 23, 2017 Charles Bradley passed away at sixty eight years old. Bradley fought with everything he had inside of him to be strong. He was also known as the “Screaming Eagle of Soul”, because of what he could do with his voice. He passed away in New York surrounded by the people he loves including his family, friends, and band mates. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016. After the cancer had been cured he decided to perform on the road. 

Due to his cancer coming back he was forced to cancel various tour dates that had been set. According to sources his cancer spread to his liver and he made the decision to focus on his treatment. Unfortunately his treatment didn’t pull through as it was supposed to. The entertainment industry lost a valuable as well as experienced artist. Charles Bradley will be missed immensely, Rest In Peace. 

photos