Beyoncé’s Team Strikes Again At ‘Formation’ Lawsuit Involving Messy Mya

As you might recall, earlier this year, the estate of Anthony Barre, a.k.a Messy Mya, sued Beyoncé for using his voice without their permission in the intro to her “Formation” music video. They sampled his vocals from one of Barre’s various comedic videos that he posted on Youtube before his passing.

Beyoncé’s team filed a response to the lawsuit against her, saying they only used a tiny bit of Barre’s voice, thus shouldn’t be held accountable. According to the docs obtained by TMZ, Beyoncé’s team says the use of Barre’s voice is “reasonable and justified.” If you watch the “Formation” vid you can hear him saying “What happened after New Orleans” and “Ooo, I like that.” In total the clips last about eight minutes long.

Beyoncé’s team also invoked the First Amendment as justification for using Barre’s verse, which might be a bit of a stretch in court. We’ll keep you updated as the case continues.

