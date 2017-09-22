Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And It’s LIT!

Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And It’s LIT!

You can stream the hilarious anniversary special on September 26th.

97.9 The Beat Staff
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE

Source: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / Getty

Ever since 1992Def Comedy Jam has been the pinnacle of Black comedy.

It has provided a humorous way for us to discuss everything from racism in America to interpersonal relationships to sex. It has also helped catapult the careers of comedians such as Martin LawrenceDave ChapelleMo’Nique and Sheryl Underwood to name a few. But most important, it made us laugh.

And to celebrate that rich legacyNetflix is dropping Def Comedy Jam 25, an upcoming special that highlights the impact of the long-running comedy series. You an expect a few surprise guests, touching tributes and dope performances that will have you in tears!

The hilarious trailer, that boasts a bunch of familiar faces including Steve HarveyCedric The Entertainer, just dropped:

“All you millennials may be asking, what the hell is Def Comedy Jam?” Cedric the Entertainer asked. “That’s why we hate you little motherf—rs. Y’all don’t know sh-t.”

According to Rolling Stone, DCJ was produced by legendary music executive Russell Simmons and originally aired on HBO from 1992 to 1997 and was later rebooted from 2006 to 2008. This December, Simmons plans on bringing six episodes of a similar series, All Def Comedy, to HBO.

In an op-ed Simmons wrote for The New York Times in 2016, he stressed that series like these are more necessary than ever.

“There is a ton of Black, Asian and Latino comedy talent in Hollywood now,” he wrote.

“But these performers are segregated into a few performing spots. Politically, of course, Hollywood is very well intentioned and liberal. Culturally, it’s a backwater. In the current setup, black comedians are restricted to black comedy nights in various clubs, like Mo’ Betta Monday.”

Simmons added: “The industry’s current gatekeepers seem to have forgotten just how potent – creatively and economically – the Black community can be. Whatever … I’m paying attention, and it’s my great honor and pleasure to present all this new talent to the world.”

One could also argue that since the election, our comedy and perception of the world has never been more needed than it is right now.

Def Comedy Jam 25 will launch exclusively on Netflix on September 26th

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

photos