Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert in NY

We saw Beyonce give an emotional recorded message during the Hand In Hand telethon last week which helped raise $55 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Now the Houston native will headline a benefit concert with bae Jay-Z to raise even more money for those affected according to Us Weekly. Several Roc Nation artists will also perform at the benefit held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, October 17. Get more info at Us Weekly.

