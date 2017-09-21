Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert in NY

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

We saw Beyonce give an emotional recorded message during the Hand In Hand telethon last week which helped raise $55 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Now the Houston native will headline a benefit concert with bae Jay-Z to raise even more money for those affected according to Us Weekly. Several Roc Nation artists will also perform at the benefit held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, October 17. Get more info at Us Weekly.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Benefit , Beyonce , Concert , jay-z , new york

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert in NY

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko Visits Music Choice's 'You & A'
Jhené Aiko Releases New Short Film ‘Trip’
 43 mins ago
09.21.17
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bey and Jay to Headline Hurricane Benefit Concert…
 1 hour ago
09.21.17
One Middle School Teacher Tried To Use These…
 4 hours ago
09.21.17
Melissa Joan Hart Dragged After Complaining That Hurricane…
 4 hours ago
09.21.17
This Hip Hop Legend Is Selling His Beloved…
 5 hours ago
09.21.17
This Is How Jesse Williams And His Estranged…
 5 hours ago
09.21.17
tjms voyage
The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2018
 5 hours ago
09.21.17
Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks 2Pac Is…
 6 hours ago
09.21.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
Logic & Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255” on “Ellen”
 9 hours ago
09.21.17
You Have To See Jamie Foxx’s Preview Of…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
There’s Finally A Name And Face To The…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
Halle Berry Lands In A Sticky Situation During…
 23 hours ago
09.20.17
Beyoncé And Other Celebrities React To Mexico City…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Mystikal Is Indicted On A First Degree Rape…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Gina Torres Is Spotted Kissing…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Did JAY-Z Turn Down The Super Bowl To…
 1 day ago
09.20.17
photos