Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks 2Pac Is Still Alive

One of the biggest questions of the 20th century is resurfacing this week on Fox — who shotand

Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien will be the latest to tackle the question in a special, obviously called, Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? on Fox. The former rapper and the broadcast journalist will uncover new accounts of the shootings from people who were there when it happened, and folks involved with the case. One of the people they talked to is the currently jailed Suge Knight and he doesn’t even believe 2Pac is dead, or at least he’s not certain. On the phone from the L.A. county jail, Suge explained himself.

“When I left that hospital me and Pac was laughing and joking,” Suge said. “So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well, to doing bad.” When Soledad asked Suge if he seriously thought Pac was alive, he responded, “I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know.” You can watch a clip of the conversation here.

2Pac died in a hospital on September 13, 1996, six days after he was shot four times. It’ll be interesting to hear some other accounts of rap icon’s death. You can check out Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? when it airs on Fox September 24.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: