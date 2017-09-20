Entertainment News
Halle Berry Lands In A Sticky Situation During Interview With Pedro Pascal

He's a fan.

Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal are a couple of the new additions in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. I went out to London, England to sit down with Halle and Pedro to discuss their role in this film and when I walked in Halle’s hands were stuck together. It turns out her rings got tangled and she had to call outside help to get them separated.

After the scare was over, the interview got underway where we learned that this role was handed to Halle while Pedro had to work very hard to get his role. He also revealed that it was an honor to have his driver leave him to go pick up Halle. The Oscar-winning actress plays Ginger Ale, the brainiac agent responsible for all the high-tech gadgets used by the Kingsman’s cousins The Stateman.

Check out this episode of Extra Butter and be sure to go see Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters everywhere Friday, September 22nd.

