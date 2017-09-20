Music
Can Gucci Mane Become A Best-Selling Author?

The smart money's on Guwop.

Gucci Mane Halftime Performance - Hawks v Pelicans

Gucci Mane released his autobiography today (September 19) and we should all take a moment to pray that it’s the first of many literary works from Big Guwop. With the help of Simon & Schuster and former XXL editor Neal Martinez-Belkin, the Trap God delivers his highly-anticipated testimony – from his childhood in Alabama, to the streets of East Atlanta to his rise to rap superstardom – all in his own words.

Gucci reportedly started working on the book while he was still serving two years in federal prison, and it could give curious fans insight into the shocking transformation he made after pleading guilty to gun charges in May 2014. Since coming home in May 2016, Gucci has secured his first number one record (“Black Beatles”) and first platinum plaque as a lead artist (“Both”) – so who’s to say he can’t crack The New York Times’ Best Seller list while he’s at it? The release even coincides with his final day on probation.

JAY-Z, Prodigy and countless other emcees have penned books when bars weren’t enough, but Gucci’s story might just have more murder, mayhem and romance than his music. Sadly, Gucci didn’t narrate the audiobook version of the book, but former BET Teen Summit host Guy Lockard holds things down in the booth for those who prefer to listen.

So far, the book has gotten positive reviews from Noisy, AllHipHop and readers on Amazon. But only time will tell if it sells as well as Gucci’s music.

Check out The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane now on Amazon, iTunes and Barnes & Noble.

photos