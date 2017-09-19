Entertainment News
Dick Gregory’s Son Isn’t Happy About His Father’s Omission From The Emmys

He has some words for the awards show.

The National Action Network sponsors a 'Justice for Trayvon' vigil

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


The heat hasn’t died down against the Emmys for excluding some major figures from their “In Memoriam” segment. One iconic person left out was Dick Gregory and now his family is speaking up. They say they never received a call from the Emmys about honoring their lost family member and they’re not happy about it.

One of Dick’s sons, Christian Gregory, told TMZ that Dick’s exclusion from the Emmys tribute on Sunday was like a slap in the face. Christian said, considering his father’s legacy, many people of color wouldn’t even have a job in TV without Dick’s activism and entertainment success.

Other stars excluded from the tribute on Sunday were Charlie Murphy, Frank Vincent, and Harry Dean Stanton. Murphy’s reps said they were contacted by the Emmys about doing a tribute, but for some reason they decided not to do it on Sunday — they only did one at the Creative Arts Emmys which aired Saturday on FXX.

There’s still no response from the Academy of Television Arts & Science on all these omissions. Seems like they have a lot of making up to do.

 

photos