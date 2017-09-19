Entertainment News
Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Is Indicted For Selling His Notorious Hit-And-Run Video To TMZ

She faces some serious charges.

Nearly two years ago Suge Knight was arrested and charged for murder after a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of one man and left another injured. The people responsible for selling the video evidence to TMZ are now being indicted for a crime. According to Variety, Knight’s girlfriend, Toilin Kelly, and his business partner, Mark Blankenship, are the folks being indicted.

The two alleged passed off the video to TMZ for $55,000. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, they spent nearly a month negotiating a deal with TMZ for the sale of the surveillance video. Prosecutors said the video was supposed to be used as evidence in the murder case, so its release was prohibited.

In early September, just nearly two months after the initial indictment, Kelly pleaded not guilty to counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to commit grand theft, and conspiracy to violate a court order. Blankenship is still waiting arraignment for the same charges, according to Variety.

If the two are convicted they face up to three years in prison.

 

