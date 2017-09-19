CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

NEWS ROUNDUP: Protest Erupts At Georgia Tech, Hurricane Maria Tears Through Caribbean…And More

Cops arrested three people during the protest over the fatal police shooting of LGBTQ+ student Scout Schultz Saturday.

0 reads
Leave a comment

BIG NEWS

Protests erupted in the wake of the death of LGBTQ+ Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by police on Saturday night after calling 911 to report “an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person.” Three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer after a protest at the school turned violent, according to ABC News. Students were ordered to take shelter as a police vehicle was set aflame and two officers suffered minor injuries.

BIG NEWS

Hurricane Maria briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm after ripping through Dominica, but has reintensified to a Category 5 as it makes it way toward Puerto Rico, CNN reports . “On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center, who is calling the storm “extremely dangerous”, said during overnight updates.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted multiple Facebook updates throughout the storm. “[W]e have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit wrote on Tuesday. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths … We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds.”

BIG LIES

San Diego attorney Dulce Garcia, along with five other immigrants (also known as Dreamers), sued the Trump administration on Monday for its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This is the first case to be filed by DACA recipients, and was brought to San Francisco federal court, according to Reuters.

In other news, a group of refugees rented and stayed in Trump’s Queens childhood home ahead of his speech at the UN. Watch Oxfam America’s video below to see what it was like.

SOURCE: ABC News, CNN, ABC News, Reuters

SEE ALSO:

Officer Sues Black Lives Matter Activists Over Baton Rouge Police Shooting

DOJ Condemns Minneapolis Police Response To Jamar Clark Shooting Protests

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

13 photos Launch gallery

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Continue reading Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

NEWS ROUNDUP: Protest Erupts At Georgia Tech, Hurricane Maria Tears Through Caribbean…And More was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 11 hours ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
This Is Us: 21 Must-See Photos of TV’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
DL Hughley
Terry Crews Threatens to Slap DL Hughley?
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
32 items
2019 Sag Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
 2 days ago
01.28.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 2 days ago
01.27.19
Black Mom Whose Law School Graduation Photo Went…
 3 days ago
01.27.19
NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens After-School Center For…
 3 days ago
01.27.19
Black Pediatrician Becomes California’s First Surgeon General
 3 days ago
01.27.19
Exclusive: Mario Talks ‘Millennium Tour’ With B2K &…
 4 days ago
01.26.19
Morehouse Receives $1.5M Gift From Black Billionaire Robert…
 4 days ago
01.26.19
Marshawn Lynch Is Pushing Back Against Gentrification In…
 4 days ago
01.26.19
Kim Porter Cause Of Death Revealed
 5 days ago
01.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close