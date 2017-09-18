Entertainment News
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory At The Emmys

The prestigious show forgot to mention two icons.

Another round of the Emmys aired last night and per awards show tradition, celebrities that were lost this year were honored in a special montage. However, some notable entertainers and creatives were missing from the clip and people definitely took notice.

Dick Gregory and Charlie Murphy were nowhere to be found in the “In Memoriam” segment. Both stars were apart of a TV show at some point in their careers. Gregory was featured in Reno 911! and Wonder Showzen, while Murphy was famous for Chappelle’s Show and he also did voice work in The Boondocks. Murphy died in April and Gregory passed in August, giving the show enough time to fit their names and picture in a clip. Celebrities like Common took notice and had to pay their own tributes.

Other big time figures that were missing included Harry Dean Stanton who did a bunch of television movies and the HBO show Big Love, as well as Frank Vincent, who’s made appearances in shows like NYPD Blue. These last two died just this past week, which might explain their absence. But there’s little excuse for Murphy and Gregory.

 

