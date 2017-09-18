Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby Number Two

It's a great time for the 'Atlanta' star.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


There were a lot of big winners last night at the 69th Emmy Awards. One notable creative who took home two Emmys was Donald Glover.

The writer and actor first made history by becoming the first Black director tow win Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for his acclaimed show Atlanta. He then hopped on stage again to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. For this honor he went on stage and thanked the network FX, the city of Atlanta, and his partner Michelle for loving him. He also thanked his current son as well as his yet to be born son. Seems like baby number two is on the way!

“I’d want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie tonight tonight,” Glover said.

The award winner came to a close with a dose of comedy saying, “I want to thank Trump for making black people #1 on the Most Depressed list.  He’s the reason I’m probably up here.” You can check out his inspiring speech below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby Number Two

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 hour ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 5 hours ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 16 hours ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 3 days ago
09.15.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Freaks Out…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 4 days ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
photos