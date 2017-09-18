Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin Kaepernick

The comedian lays out a strong argument.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Chris Rock

Source: Rick Friedman / Getty


The public is continuing to speak out on NFL teams’ refusal to sign Colin Kaepernick. One big time celeb who’s making his opinion known is Chris Rock. 

The comedian took to Instagram and expressed how ludicrous it was that Kaepernick has yet to be signed. “It’s not the fact that not one of the bad teams that obviously needs a quarterback signed him i.e. Jets / browns / jaguars / bears,” he started. “It’s not the fact that none of the teams that are good but are just a stable quarterback away from being a super bowl contender signed him Texans/ broncos/ . It’s the fact the there’s a bunch of teams that are an injured quarterback away from there whole season going up in smoke . Cowboys/ raiders / etc. the fact that the good teams don’t want him is the proof.”

Rock went on to give examples to why teams would want to sign Kaepernick, even if not for pure skill. “Teams in every sport sign players all the time for the sole purpose of there competition not getting the player,” he said. “But nobody’s worried about that because they already know he’s not gonna be signed.”

The actor then pointed out that there’s athletes that have done horrible things, but they still have a job. “Most athletes are decent people, but there’s also a lot of bad guys that have been made worse by getting special treatment their whole lives . I’ve met Colin a few times and I don’t think he’s one of the bad ones.”

Rock ended by saying that he understands people not agreeing with Kaepernick’s politics, but completely shunning him from the NFL is a whole other situation. “You have to admit that in the world of sports where we give actual criminals a fifteenth chance this guy shouldn’t be denied the right to ever play again,” he said. You can check out his full post below.

It's not the fact that not one of the bad teams that obviously needs a quarterback signed him i.e. Jets / browns / jaguars / bears .It's not the fact that none of the teams that are good but are just a stable quarterback away from being a super bowl contender signed him Texans/ broncos/ . It's the fact the there's a bunch of teams that are an injured quarterback away from there whole season going up in smoke . Cowboys/ raiders / etc. the fact that the good teams don't want him is the proof. Teams in every sport sign players all the time for the sole purpose of there competition not getting the player . But nobody's worried about that because they already know he's not gonna be signed. Most athletes are decent people but there's also a lot of bad guys that have been made worse buy getting special treatment their whole lives . I've met Colin a few times and I don't think he's one of the bad ones. Btw I understand anybody that doesn't agree with him that's your right I get it. But you have to admit that in the world of sports where we give actual criminals a fifteenth chance this guys shouldn't be denied the right to ever play again.

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin Kaepernick

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 hour ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 5 hours ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 6 hours ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 16 hours ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 3 days ago
09.15.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Freaks Out…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 4 days ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
photos