There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy Not Being Honored At The Emmys

His rep spills the tea.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Red Carpet

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Last night, many people noticed that some major faces were missing from the “In Memoriam” segment at the Emmys. In a clip meant to pay tribute to TV figures that passed this year, folks like Charlie Murphy were nowhere to be found.

Now, according to TMZ, it seems like there’s even more to the story of Charlie’s absence. His rep, Domenick Nati, says he sent the Emmys photos of Murphy so there’s no excuse for him to be excluded from the show. Domenick even said that an Emmys producer reached out to him on August 18 asking for the pictures. Once Domenick sent them, he says the producer responded six days later saying they were all good to do a nice tribute to Murphy.

So when the “In Memoriam” segment aired on Emmys night this Sunday and Charlie Murphy was missing, Domenick was outraged. Domenic says a producer for the Creative Arts Emmys, which aired Saturday night on FXX, also contacted him and they actually featured a tribute to Murphy. Domenick argues that cutting out Charlie from the main Emmys broadcast on network TV was “a big sin.”

Even after celebs like Common and other fans alike have spoken up, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has yet to explain Murphy’s absences. We’ll keep you updated if anything major should surface.

 

